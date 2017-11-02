Remains of Korean War veteran returned to South Dakota

The Rapid City Journal reports that observances were held on Oct. 24 and Oct. 25 for Sgt. Philip James Iyotte.

Hundreds of Native Americans, veterans and local residents paid tribute to the fallen Lakota warrior as a procession that carried his remains took him home from a funeral home in Rapid City.

Iyotte was buried at a family plot in a Two Kettle cemetery.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1950 at 20 years old. Iyotte disappeared after being captured as a prisoner of war in 1951.

Iyotte's remains were identified earlier this year by U.S. and Chinese officials.