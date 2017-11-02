Accused pediatrician wants court to throw out evidence

The Rapid City Journal reports 68-year-old Stanley Weber maintains that police used a defective search warrant.

Prosecutors say police acted in good faith despite errors in drafting the warrant, and they want the court to deny Weber's request.

The former Indian Health Service doctor faces numerous sexual abuse-related charges. Federal court documents allege he molested four children younger than 16 between 1998 and 2011. He has pleaded not guilty.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann will rule on Weber's request after lawyers submit written arguments.