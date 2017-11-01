Sioux Falls woman sues retail company over gray blue skin

The lawsuit filed by Sandra Chrans says she started taking NutraSilver in 2011 to treat skin conditions. In 2016 Chrans says certain areas of her body, including her face, neck, arms and hands, started to turn grayish blue. A plastic surgeon advised her to stop taking the supplement.

The Argus Leader says the lawsuit names Beneficial Solutions, the Nevada company that makes NutraSilver and its founder, Russell Altman.

The Sioux Falls woman is seeking damages for injuries, pain, mental anguish and medical expenses. Altman did not immediately respond to a phone message and email seeking comment on the lawsuit.