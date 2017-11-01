Suspect in reservation slaying signs new plea agreement

A federal judge in July invalided guilty pleas for Elizabeth LeBeau and Fred Quiver, who accused each other of strangling 24-year-old Emily Bluebird with an electronics cord in January 2016. Bluebird's body was found on the reservation several weeks after her death following a search by volunteers.

The Rapid City Journal reports LeBeau's new plea deal states that she and Quiver strangled Bluebird together. The agreement calls for LeBeau to plead guilty to second-degree murder and accessory to murder. A plea hearing wasn't immediately scheduled.

It's not clear if Quiver will also enter into a new plea agreement, or if he will go to trial.