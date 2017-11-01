Rapid City fugitive apprehended after lengthy standoff

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Saul Crowe was arrested Tuesday night, after authorities used an explosive on a door at the home.

Crowe suffered what was described as minor injuries when a police dog was used to subdue him. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Several area residents were evacuated during the standoff, and nearby Western Dakota Tech was placed on lockdown as a safety precaution.

Crowe was wanted by both local and federal authorities.