Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Hearing set over Yankton animal control officer's firing

    By The Daily Republic Today at 8:00 p.m.

    YANKTON (AP) — A grievance hearing is set over the Yankton Police Department's firing of its animal control officer in July.

    The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that the hearing before the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation is scheduled for Friday.

    Tim Hoss, a union representative, tells the newspaper that animal control officer Lisa Brasel filed a grievance under her union contract.

    Hoss says Brasel didn't receive a pre-termination hearing and was fired without just cause.

    City Manager Amy Nelson declined to comment to the newspaper.

    Explore related topics:Newsstate
    Advertisement