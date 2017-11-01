South Dakota football players accused of assault out of jail

The Clay County Jail says 20-year-old Danny Rambo and 21-year-old Dale Williamson were released Tuesday. Bond had been set at $25,000 for Rambo and $20,000 for Williamson.

Rambo is charged with felony rape and Williamson with felony attempted rape. They haven't yet entered pleas. They're due back in court next Tuesday.

According to police, a woman says Rambo and Williamson entered a bedroom where she was having consensual sex with another player and assaulted her Oct. 22 at the off-campus residence the three players shared.

All three players have been suspended indefinitely from the team. Rambo is a junior defensive back from Texarkana, Texas. Williamson is a sophomore reserve defensive back from Donalsonville, Georgia.