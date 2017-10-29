Search
    Authorities identify 15-year-old boy killed in pickup crash

    By Associated Press Today at 5:12 p.m.

    CENTERVILLE (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a 15-year-old boy killed in a pickup crash in southeastern South Dakota last week.

    The South Dakota Highway Patrol says Dawson Knudson of Centerville lost control of the pickup on a gravel road Monday evening east of Centerville.

    The vehicle rolled and went into the ditch. Knudson was thrown from the truck and later died at a Sioux Falls hospital.

    Two 14-year-old passengers had minor injuries.

