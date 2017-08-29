Mid-Central probe intensifies as legislators dig into answers

Legislative auditors said in a pair of May 19 reports they couldn't account for nearly $1.4 million missing from Mid-Central's bank account.

The committee ground, line by line, through written responses Tuesday afternoon. They came from state Education Secretary Melody Schopp, her finance director Tamara Darnall and Randy Schoenfish regarding GEAR UP and other federal grant programs at Mid-Central.

Schoenfish said his accounting business audited Mid-Central for approximately 20 years. He said fiscal 2014 marked the last time his company conducted the audit. He is the father of Rep. Kyle Schoenfish, R-Scotland, who works for the accounting business.

Sen. Stace Nelson, R-Fulton, asked Tuesday that Auditor General Marty Guindon identify answers that don't correspond to what legislative auditors found.

"We'll make sure we have that by the next meeting," Sen. Deb Peters, R-Hartford, said. She chairs the committee.

Peters wants to know the steps involved in 2011-2012 when Mid-Central applied for the second-round GEAR UP grant. "How do all the pieces flow through together?" Peters said.

The lawmakers initially focused on Brinda Kuhn, of Rapid City, the fourth person who was invited to testify but declined to appear Tuesday.

Kuhn wouldn't answer the committee's questions, either.

"She wrote the GEAR UP two grant application," legislative auditor Tim Flannery said.

Flannery said state government paid Kuhn's business $288,292.20 from July of 2008 through June of 2012. He said he wasn't certain about the purposes for those payments.

Sen. Neal Tapio, R-Watertown, said Kuhn should be invited back to the committee and "a little more teeth" be put in the request this time.

"We'll look at the contracts the state has on hand," Peters replied. "I'm worried about our record retention."

Flannery said legislative auditors saw instances where Scott Westerhuis signed documents for both sides of transactions. Westerhuis was business manager for Mid-Central.

Westerhuis allegedly shot to death his wife, Nicole, and their four children, then allegedly set their house on fire and allegedly then shot himself to death. Nicole Westerhuis was an assistant business manager at Mid-Central.

The Westerhuises also were officials for several non-profit organizations that provided services for Mid-Central. Legislative auditors found the non-profit payrolls hooked into Mid-Central's bank account.

The Westerhuis killings came hours after Schopp called Mid Central's then-director Dan Guericke to terminate the GEAR UP management contract Sept. 16, 2015.

Black Hills State University now manages GEAR UP in South Dakota.

Rep. Kristin Conzet, R-Rapid City, testified she wrote the original GEAR UP grant while she worked for the state Department of Education from 2003 to 2005.

The state department operated the program then, she said.

"I had a monthly salary as a state DOE employee," Conzet said. State government dismissed her in 2005.

"I was done with DOE so I moved onto other contracts," she said.

GEAR UP ran well then, according to Conzet. She said the in-kind match came from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology during that period.

"I am a grant professional. I certified the whole thing," Conzet said. She said she worked with Stacy Phelps, who was director of GEAR UP operations.

Phelps, Guericke and another former assistant business manager, Stephanie Hubers, are accused of various felony crimes.

One of the original red flags for legislative auditors came in fiscal 2014.

Rick Melmer and Keith Moore didn't fill out effort logs while they were on Mid-Central's payroll as GEAR UP advisors.

"They did not exist at the time we asked for them," Guindon said Tuesday.

He said that was "indicative" of the level of internal controls at Mid-Central.

Melmer was state secretary of education in 2005 when South Dakota received the original GEAR UP approval. Moore was state director of Indian education at that time.

Peters decided the committee would send a letter asking specific questions to LuAnn Werdel.

Schopp fired Werdel as Indian education director Jan. 10, 2011, on Schopp's first day as secretary.

Werdel wrote an email later that day to Schopp, referring to problems in GEAR UP. Werdel copied others on the message.

Peters said Werdel didn't know about GEAR UP's second round because the state department was still running the program in 2011.

Nelson provided to committee members copies of a recording of a recent conversation he had with Werdel. He said she had information to share.

"And she needs to back it up," Peters said.

The exchanges between Peters and Nelson grew louder and sharper as the clock ticked past 5 p.m. Finally Rep. Jean Hunhoff, R-Yankton, had enough of Nelson's questions.

"For this committee to play God, we are not in the role to do that," Hunhoff told him.

"Nobody in this committee is acting like God," Nelson replied.