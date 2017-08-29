The Legislature established the State Government Accountability Board in the 2017 session.

"That's exactly why it exists," said Sen. Blake Curd, R-Sioux Falls. "It's just sitting there waiting to be worked."

GEAR UP would be the board's first case.

The law says the board may review and investigate any person holding a statewide office and employees of state government's executive branch.

Curd said the board has authority to do more than the Legislature's Government Operations and Audit Committee does.

Some lawmakers disagree with one another about how far GOAC can reach.

The law authorizes the governor to appoint four people who are a former or retired circuit court judge or Supreme Court justice.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard named retired Justice Lori Wilbur and retired circuit judges David Gienapp, Gene Paul Kean and Patricia Riepel.

The board may refer any information, report, or complaint it receives to the state Division of Criminal Investigation.

DCI in turn shall refer the matter to a state's attorney or the attorney general for prosecution if there is cause to believe a law has been violated.

If there aren't sufficient facts to support a criminal prosecution, DCI shall refer the matter back to the board.

If DCI determines the matter was frivolous, the agency shall communicate the finding in writing and the board may close the matter.

The board by a majority vote can proceed to a contested-case hearing if there is sufficient information to believe a statewide office holder or executive branch employee engaged in misconduct.

At the hearing's conclusion, the board would vote whether a violation occurred. The board would have three options:

• Issue a public or private reprimand;

• Direct a person to engage in coursework or community service; or

• Make a specific recommendation to the governor.

GEAR UP is a federal program intended to help students from low-income families know about education opportunities available after high school.

The federal government contracts with the state Department of Education to deliver GEAR UP services in South Dakota.

Mid-Central Educational Cooperative in Platte managed GEAR UP until state Education Secretary Melody Schopp ended the sub-contract in September 2015.

Legislative auditors later discovered several non-profit organizations connected their payrolls directly to Mid-Central's unrestricted bank account.

They found $1.4 million couldn't be tracked. Black Hills State University now delivers GEAR UP services in South Dakota.

Curd, a Sioux Falls doctor, made his suggestion after participating by telephone Monday in a meeting of the Legislature's Executive Board.

The board heard from Auditor General Marty Guindon and Sen. Deb Peters, R-Hartford, regarding federal grants received by Mid-Central. Peters chairs the Government Operations and Audit Committee.

The state Department of Legislative Audit's reports on Mid-Central are on the Legislative Research Council website at sdlegislature.gov.

The Senate voted 29-6 to adopt the final version of the legislation creating the new board. The House of Representatives voted 60-3 to accept the Senate's version.

Curd said Tuesday the board might be the solution.

"If there's something out there, write it up," he said. "This other panel has all the things it needs."

He added: "I've really been stunned by how long it's gone on in GOAC. It's creating news stories but it's not getting us any farther down the road."