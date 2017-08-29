Sales tax case argued as state seeks US high court reversal

Attorney General Marty Jackley requested Tuesday that the South Dakota Supreme Court rule quickly against the state in a lawsuit against several remote retailers. That's because officials want to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The goal is to reverse the 25-year-old Quill Corp. v. North Dakota decision by the nation's highest court that blocks states from forcing retailers to collect sales taxes if they lack a physical presence in the state.

One estimate put the loss to states — 45 have a sales tax — at roughly $26 billion in 2015. South Dakota estimates it loses about $50 million annually to e-commerce.