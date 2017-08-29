Rapid City man rescued from Pactola Reservoir has died
RAPID CITY (AP) — Sheriff's officials say a Rapid City man pulled from the Pactola Reservoir has died.
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office says the man was swimming with family Monday afternoon near the visitors' center along Highway 385 when he disappeared.
Officials with Game, Fish and Parks and the Forest Service pulled Jerome Dillon from the water and did CPR at the scene before the 36-year-old Rapid City man was flown to Regional Hospital where was pronounced dead.
Investigators say his death is an apparent drowning and no autopsy is planned.