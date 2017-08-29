Ambulance struck in Rapid City injuring 2
RAPID CITY (AP) — The Rapid City Fire Department responded to a crash involving its own personnel.
An ambulance heading out on a medical call Monday afternoon was struck by a car pinning a paramedic inside the vehicle.
Two people, including a fire department medic, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
KOTA -TV reports the ambulance was taken out of service and a replacement was sent to the original call. First responders were also sent to the ambulance crash.