    Ambulance struck in Rapid City injuring 2

    By Associated Press Today at 8:46 a.m.

    RAPID CITY (AP) — The Rapid City Fire Department responded to a crash involving its own personnel.

    An ambulance heading out on a medical call Monday afternoon was struck by a car pinning a paramedic inside the vehicle.

    Two people, including a fire department medic, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    KOTA -TV reports the ambulance was taken out of service and a replacement was sent to the original call. First responders were also sent to the ambulance crash.

