Skimmers found on gas pumps at 2 stations in Baltic

Skimmers steal information from debit cards and credit cards when people use them to pay for gas at the pump.

Minnehaha County Sheriff's Capt. Jason Gearman tells the Argus Leader that authorities have pictures of potential suspects. He says they were seen shopping at stores in Sioux Falls, Mitchell, Huron and Watertown.

The skimmers were found after the sheriff's office received several reports of fraudulent use of credit cards over the weekend.

The case is the first time law enforcement in the county has found skimmers on the inside of gas pumps. In other cases, skimmers have been on the outside of pumps.