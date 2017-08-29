Rapid City man rescued from Pactola Reservoir, hospitalized
RAPID CITY (AP) — A Rapid City man was hospitalized in critical condition after being rescued from Pactola Reservoir.
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office says the man was apparently swimming with family and friends Monday afternoon when he went under the water.
Officials with Game, Fish and Parks and the Forest Service pulled the man from the water and did CPR at the scene before he was flown to a hospital.
The man is in his 30s. Authorities didn't immediately release his name.