Attorney general says officer-involved shooting justified

The state Division of Criminal Investigation was asked to review a July 31 shooting in which a 21-year-old Rapid City man was shot and wounded during a warrant check.

The man who was shot, 21-year-old Cruz Deleon, and 30-year-old Cassandra Quiver were arrested on outstanding warrants. Authorities allege Deleon pointed a handgun at the deputy before being shot. He suffered an injury that isn't life-threatening.

Attorney General Marty Jackley says Deputy Jakob Whittle acted reasonably in a situation that was "tense, uncertain and building."