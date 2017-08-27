Government accountability task force to meet in Pierre
PIERRE (AP) — A state task force on government accountability is set to meet and discuss campaign finance issues.
The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at the state Capitol in Pierre. The group is set to hear from the secretary of state's office and the National Conference of State Legislatures.
The task force is also to take public testimony. Republican Sen. Jordan Youngberg is chairman of the Government Accountability Task Force, and Democratic Rep. Julie Bartling is the vice chairwoman.