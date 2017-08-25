OSHA cites Fort Pierre company after trench collapse injury 

OSHA says First Dakota Enterprises failed to protect workers from trench collapse hazards. The agency is proposing $95,000 in penalties.

OSHA says a 34-year-old worker was buried on May 23 when the walls of a 14-foot trench collapsed around him at a construction site in Emery. He was rescued and survived.

The company can contest the proposed fine. A woman who answered the phone Friday said the company declined to comment.