South Dakota Hutterite colonies submit feedlot applications

The American News reports that Camrose Colony is pursuing a new turkey and swine feeding operation by Doland that was first put forward over a decade ago. The new application is a revised version of the first one.

Neal Konda of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources says the facility could have as many as 1,400 head of swine and 80,000 turkeys.

Newport Colony is planning to expand an animal feeding operating near Britton. It would allow for adding as many as 5,000 chickens and two dairy cows.

The existing operation has a maximum of 12,256 head of swine, four dairy cows, 2,000 chickens and 1,000 ducks.