Authorities seek to charge man in park assault death
RAPID CITY (AP) — Authorities are seeking to charge a Rapid City man in the fatal assault of a woman last month in a park.
Rapid City police and the Pennington County Sheriff's Office have requested a warrant for the arrest of the 46-year-old man on a charge of second-degree manslaughter. He's already in jail on other charges.
The man allegedly assaulted 31-year-old Cari Black Elk Cline early in the morning of July 23. She died several days later.