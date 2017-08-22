Email from January 2011 shows Schopp knew about GEAR UP

LuAnn Werdel wrote the email Jan. 10, 2011. Werdel was state government’s director of Indian education.

Schopp had fired Werdel earlier that month after receiving the appointment as head of state government’s Department of Education. Schopp previously was deputy secretary.

Werdel wrote another email Jan. 11, 2011, apologizing for calling out Schopp.

Both emails were in a packet of information that lawyer Paul Bachand provided to the Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee for its meeting next week.

Bachand is a private attorney who signed the letter as special assistant attorney general. The title refers to his role in several investigations involving state government agencies.

GEAR UP is a federally funded program that is intended to help students from lower-income households be aware of education opportunities available after high school.

The state Department of Education receives federal funding for the program in South Dakota. The state department contracted with Mid Central Educational Cooperative at Platte until Schopp terminated the agreement in September 2015.

Black Hills State University at Spearfish now manages GEAR UP for the department.

The legislative committee at its meeting July 25 decided to invite Schopp and three others to testify about GEAR UP:

Tamara Darnall, the finance director for the state Department of Education;

Brinda Kuhn, a consultant who both wrote the GEAR UP application and then evaluated the program;

and Randy Schoenfish, whose accounting firm performed audits for many years on Mid Central Educational Cooperative.

He is the father of Rep. Kyle Schoenfish, R-Scotland.

Bachand in his letter told the committee that Schopp and Darnall wouldn’t testify. He instead wrote their responses to questions from the committee.

Kuhn’s lawyer said she wouldn’t testify and wouldn’t answer the questions sent to her by the committee.

Schoenfish answered many of the committee’s questions but didn’t plan to testify either because the GEAR UP matter remains active in criminal court with three cases pending.

Werdel’s original email on Jan. 10, 2011, went directly to Schopp but included on the CC line the digital addresses for about 10 other people involved in education.

In the email Werdel made accusations against Stacy Phelps, who was GEAR UP’s director of operations and now faces trial, and Kelly Duncan, who now is dean of education at Northern State University.

Both Phelps and Duncan were on the state Board of Education at the time. Phelps resigned from the state board after the scandal surfaced in 2015. Duncan remains on the board.

Also facing criminal charges are Dan Guericke, who was director for Mid Central Educational Cooperative at Platte; and Stephanie Hubers, who was an assistant business manager at Mid Central.

In one part of the Jan. 10 email Werdel wrote:

“I have been praying about the difficulties I have experienced, and I truly believe God has my best interests in mind.

“I have a great faith that everything happens for a reason.

“I can look at myself in the mirror in the morning and go to bed with a peaceful heart.”

Werdel closed the Jan. 10 email with a reference to Tom Oster, who was secretary of education before new Gov. Dennis Daugaard appointed Schopp.

“My advice to you Melody, as I think you are a wonderful lady, is to remember some of Tom’s parting words – without integrity, you have nothing,” Werdel wrote.

Werdel wrote an email only to Schopp the next day in which Werdel apologized.

It said in part: “Oh Melody, I never thought this would happen, I had such high hopes. Please forgive me.”

Werdel wrote a separate email of apology that same day to eight others who were on the original message.

She said in part: “I was way out of line yesterday and took my anger out on Melody.”

After leaving the state department’s employment, Werdel worked for Oelrichs school district, Red Cloud High School at Pine Ridge and St. Francis Indian School.

She is an enrolled member of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate, according to a biographical note on Red Cloud High School’s web site.

Much of the information is on the GOAC website at http://bit.ly/2vmWdAv.