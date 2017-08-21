South Dakota's high court set two standards in the official opinion released last week:

• One: The justices' power under the state constitution covers only quasi-judicial proceedings.

• Two: That power extends to judging whether administrative decisions made by public boards were arbitrary.

The court said arbitrary means "not governed by any fixed rules or standard."

The opinion Wednesday dealt with road closures by boards for Valley, Butler and Troy townships in Day County.

The Supreme Court ruled that road closures made by boards for Valley and Butler townships didn't appear to be arbitrary.

So those closures stood.

The Supreme Court made a different decision regarding Troy Township.

The Troy board appeared to have been arbitrary within "the broader context of the ongoing Day County saga," the high court said.

The high court specifically referred to comments made by Thad Duerre, who is Troy chairman.

According to two witnesses, Duerre said: "[T]his is our land, these are our roads, this is our water and these are our fish and you're not gonna have access to them."

A footnote in the official opinion said, "When asked on cross-examination whether he made these statements, Chairman Duerre admitted it was '[v]ery possible.'"

Consequently the five justices sent the dispute back so the Troy board can hold another hearing on closing roads.

"The administrative act of vacating a highway is not quasi-judicial," Chief Justice David Gilbertson wrote.

State government's Game, Fish & Parks Department challenged decisions by the boards.

The high court rejected every argument that Game, Fish and Parks made in its appeal of the Valley and Butler closures.

"The question decided by the townships in this case was whether the public interest would be better served by vacating the highway segments. The townships did not adjudicate existing rights of specific individuals," Gilbertson wrote.

Early this year, the same Supreme Court triggered a series of events with its decision in the Duerre v. Hepler case.

The justices in the Duerre decision said neither landowners nor recreation users had a superior right to public water that accumulated over private land.

The decision needed to be made by the Legislature, the court said.

The Duerre case dealt specifically with several bodies of water in Day County, but state government's Game, Fish & Parks Commission with agreement from Gov. Dennis Daugaard shut down public access to non-meandered waters in many more counties.

The Legislature met in special session June 12, 2017, and approved a temporary set of laws regarding landowners' rights and public uses of non-meandered waters.

An amendment from Sen. Jeff Partridge, R-Rapid City, repeals those laws on June 30, 2018, unless the Legislature decides otherwise in its 2018 session that opens Jan. 9 and ends March 26.

Thad Duerre and Leroy Herr, another Troy township supervisor, were two of the four people who sued Game, Fish & Parks Secretary Kelly Hepler in that case.

Gilbertson said in last week's case that the Supreme Court had a long history of changing its stance on how its authority applied in matters that weren't quasi-judicial.