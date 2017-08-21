Statue of rodeo legend Tibbs being returned to Fort Pierre 

KCCR radio reports that the statue has been getting needed repairs over the past year.

The statue was originally placed on top of a restaurant in Kirkland, Washington. It was owned at the time by Tibbs' sister Dolly Muir. After her death, the family brought the statue to Tibbs' hometown of Fort Pierre.

Tibbs won a record six Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association saddle bronc-riding championships between 1949 and 1955. He also won two all-around cowboy championships and one bareback-riding title.

Tibbs died in 1990. Many consider him the Babe Ruth of rodeo.