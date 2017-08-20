Gift boosts Dakota State's cybersecurity program

Dakota State University President Jose-Marie Griffiths says the money should make the Madison college one of nation's leaders in cybersecurity. She says it will allow the school to increase scholarships, hire more faculty and staff, and launch "new, relevant" academic programs.

The $30 million gift from T. Denny Sanford and Miles and Lisa Beacom was announced Sunday during a celebration for the new $11.4 Beacom Institute of Technology.

South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard says the state is giving an additional $10 million to the project and he expects the federal government to kick in an additional $20 million.

Miles Beacom calls it a "historic moment" for Dakota State.