WATERTOWN (AP) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol says two people died after a two-vehicle crash near Watertown.

The accident was reported about 4 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 81 about 10 miles south of Watertown. Authorities say a 16-year-old girl driving a 2002 Toyota Corolla crossed the centerline and collided with a 2003 Chrysler Concorde driven by a 64-year-old man.