Authorities identify victim who died after vehicle hit deer 

The Highway Patrol says 77-year-old Dale Rieck, of Big Stone City, was killed as a result of the Tuesday night crash west of Big Stone City. Rieck died Wednesday in a Fargo, North Dakota hospital.

The patrol says Rieck's 1999 Dodge Caravan was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 when it struck the deer. The vehicle went off the road and rolled.

The victim was not wearing a seatbelt.