Dakota State to make 'major announcement' at building event

Top state and federal officials plan to attend the celebration for the new Beacom Institute of Technology at Dakota State University, and deep-pocketed donors T. Denny Sanford and Miles Beacom are reportedly expected to be there. U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds' office beforehand teased a "groundbreaking" cybersecurity initiative announcement.

The state Board of Regents has a meeting scheduled that day to discuss construction at the university, which could offer a glimpse into the news. The undisclosed announcement and unveiling of the $11.4 million technology institute on the university's Madison campus come after the school has pushed to be among the best cyber educators in the nation.

College of Computing Dean Richard Hanson, who said he couldn't offer details of the forthcoming announcement, said that DSU has acquired the recognition of security agencies in the country as a "quality institution."

Dakota State says it's one of a few schools in the nation with National Security Agency and Department of Homeland Security's "Center of Academic Excellence" recognitions in cyberdefense education, research and operations. It's also the only university nationwide that's partnered with the NSA National Cryptologic School, allowing the agency's civilian and military employees to finish degrees in cyber operations.

Hanson said cybersecurity enrollments are increasing rapidly. The College of Computing last academic year had about half of the roughly 3,000 students at the university, he said.

Students learn sophisticated programming skills, and when they leave, they're skilled at detecting weaknesses in electronic and digital systems and fixing them, Hanson said.

"In our business, we talk about the white hats and the black hats," he said. "There certainly are plenty of black hats, and we try to prepare the white hats."