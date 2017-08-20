Rapid City residents combing Black Hills for eclipse glasses

However, the city's public library will hand out 500 pairs of glasses, strictly one per person and on a first come, first served basis, starting at 9 a.m. Monday. The library received 1,000 pairs of eclipse glasses through a grant and patrons quickly snapped up the first 500 pairs last Monday.

Looking directly at any portion of the sun can cause permanent damage to the retina. In Rapid City, the sun should be 90 to 95 percent obscured by the moon at the event's peak before noon Monday.