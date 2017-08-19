Donations raise questions over upcoming Sioux Falls TIF vote

The Argus Leader reports that a majority of the elected officials who will be asked to sign off have accepted campaign contributions from the owners of the developer, raising questions about potential conflicts of interest.

None of the gifts to the five councilors and Mayor Mike Huether exceeded $1,000. City rules don't require councilors to recuse themselves in votes involving campaign donors.

Tax-increment financing would produce $4.1 million for pollution cleanup before Lloyd Cos. builds the mixed-use development on the vacant brownfield.

Lloyd Cos. is one of the city's largest and most successful developers.