City may donate South Dakota land to National Park Service

The Press & Dakotan reports that the Yankton City Commission discussed a proposal Monday to draft an agreement for transferring more than 30 acres of land on the Nebraska side of the Missouri River to the park service. The land is home to two water wells for the city, an access road and a hiking trail.

Under any agreement, Yankton would still maintain the water wells located on the Nebraska side, with rights to add a third.

River Superintendent Rick Clark says that getting the land could be a huge boost to the park's ability to obtain funding for trail improvements.