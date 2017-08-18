Dakota State University to make cybersecurity announcement 

The Dakota State University event is set for Sunday, when officials including Gov. Dennis Daugaard and U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds will attend the celebration for the new Beacom Institute of Technology.

The Argus Leader reports that deep-pocketed donors T. Denny Sanford and Miles Beacom are also expected to attend. Rounds' office says the event will include a special announcement about a "groundbreaking" cybersecurity initiative at the university.

A Dakota State spokeswoman said she couldn't offer any additional details. The South Dakota Board of Regents has a Sunday meeting scheduled at Dakota State to discuss construction at the university.