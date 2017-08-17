Man dies in crash after collision with deer in South Dakota
BIG STONE CITY (AP) — Authorities say a 77-year-old man has died from injurie suffered in a crash that happened after a vehicle struck a deer in northeastern South Dakota.
The Highway Patrol says the accident happened Tuesday night west of Big Stone City. The man died Wednesday in a Fargo, North Dakota hospital.
The patrol says a 1999 Dodge Caravan was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 when it struck the deer. The vehicle went off the road and rolled.
The name of the victim has not been released. The crash remains under investigation.