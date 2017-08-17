FAA investigates incident involving plane and ground sprayer 

Chief Deputy Sheriff Curt Olson tells the American News that after the plane's landing gear scraped and punctured the ground sprayer, the uninjured pilot was able to land.

The operator of the ground sprayer was taken to a Pierre hospital with what were described as minor cuts.

Authorities said the incident happened a couple of weeks ago and didn't give an exact date. They didn't immediately identify either person involved.

Olson says the pilot was fired from his job. The Sully County state's attorney will decide whether to file criminal charges for reckless operation of an aircraft.