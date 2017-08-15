Judge sides with state against fair game operator

The South Dakota Department of Revenue ordered Lonnie Fowler to turn off his six machines at the Sioux Empire Fair, saying they violated an attorney general's opinion that identified coin-operated machines as games of chance.

The Argus Leader reports the case is about whether Fowler's machines are games of skill or games of chance. Fowler's attorney asked a judge for a restraining order against the state's order which would have allowed Fowler to operate at the Brown County Fair. Judge Larry Piersol on Monday refused to do that.

The machines have been determined to be games of skill in other states, including New Mexico.