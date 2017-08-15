South Dakota farmers, ranchers get some drought relief

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says rain and cooler temperatures last week brought drought relief to parts of South Dakota. But rainfall totals varied widely and left some areas with little to no precipitation. Moisture conditions remain short to very short for a majority of the state.

South Dakota's winter wheat harvest remains on pace with last year, at 95 percent complete, and ahead of the five-year average of 89 percent.

The spring wheat crop is 96 percent mature. The spring wheat harvest is slightly behind last year at 79 percent complete but well ahead of the 59 percent average.

More than half of South Dakota's pasture and rangeland is rated in poor or very poor condition.