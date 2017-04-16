Search
    ATV crash kills 1 near Augustana University in Sioux Falls

    By Associated Press Today at 1:22 p.m.

    SIOUX FALLS (AP) — Police say a man has died in an ATV accident in Sioux Falls.

    The accident was reported just before 8 p.m. Saturday. Police and paramedics found a man with serious injuries. He died at the scene.

    A police statement says witnesses told officers the man was traveling east on a street near the campus of Augustana University when he lost control of the ATV. He was not wearing a helmet.

    The man's name has not been released, pending family notifications.

