Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    2 Watertown residents, Mississippi man die in Kansas crash

    By Associated Press Today at 1:21 p.m.

    FOWLER, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed in a fiery four-vehicle crash that involved a camper-trailer becoming unhooked on a southwestern Kansas highway.

    The Kansas Highway Patrol tells KAKE-TV  that a pickup truck driver was exiting a bridge on U.S. 54 about 6:50 p.m. Friday near Fowler when his trailer somehow came loose and went across the highway.

    A tractor-trailer driven by 43-year-old Zachery Duncan of Watertown, South Dakota, drove through the trailer, flattening a tire and causing his brakes to lock. The patrol says that semi then went across the highway and hit another tractor-trailer driven by 56-year-old John Kemp Jr. of Brandon, Mississippi.

    Troopers say both big rigs caught fire.

    Both truckers were killed along with a passenger in Duncan's rig — 35-year-old Manda Price of Watertown.

    Explore related topics:NewsstateWatertownKansasCrash
    Advertisement
    randomness