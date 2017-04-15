Rapid City arts festival canceled due to road construction
RAPID CITY (AP) — A popular summer arts festival in Rapid City has been canceled for the first time in 42 years.
The Rapid City Journal reports that the West Boulevard Summer Festival at Wilson Park has been called off due to ongoing construction on nearby Mount Rushmore Road.
The two-day event in June typically attracts around 20,000 visitors and 100 vendors.
The festival has been a mainstay at the park since 1975, offering jewelers, artists, basket weavers and other vendors a chance to sell their products. Funds raised from the event are used to protect the West Boulevard Historic District, Wilson Park and the Wilson school playground.