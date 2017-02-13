Obama statue expected to go up in Rapid City this fall

City of Presidents Foundation co-founder and artist liaison Dallerie Davis told the Rapid City Journal the group hopes to have a grand unveiling by September.

Artist James Van Nuys said he wants to have a final concept drawn up by the end of this month. He said he's fairly certain Obama will be in a standing pose.

The foundation's board will have to approve the concept before the statue is created and eventually installed somewhere in the downtown area.

"Until we know what the concept will be, we don't know where he will look best," Davis said. "We want to find a street corner that will be complimentary."

Van Nuys has already sculpted three presidential statues on Rapid City's streets, including Andrew Johnson, Millard Fillmore and Franklin Pierce. He said he is looking forward to the challenge of capturing Obama's historical presidency in a sculpture that will be seen by thousands of Rapid City visitors each year.

"I'm always glad to do a president's statue and try to make it as good a piece of artwork as possible," Van Nuys said. "I try to capture the essence of each president and also create something that is aesthetically successful."

Davis said the statue of former president James Garfield should be reinstalled within the next month after being gone since late January 2016.

The statue's sculptor, John Lopez, of Lemmon, said welder and artist Grant Standard of Hill City is currently working on the statue.