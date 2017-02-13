Woman who died in Sioux Falls house fire identified

A city police officer patrolling in the area of the fire at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday spotted the house on fire on North 10th Avenue.

The first-arriving fire crew reported heavy smoke coming from the single-family home.

Upon entry, the crew immediately found Miller inside the home. She was removed but had sustained fatal injuries. It took crews 45 minutes to bring the fire under control as the structure sustained major fire damage throughout.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with five fire trucks, five support vehicles, and 22 firefighters. There were no other injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.