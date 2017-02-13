Legislators inching ahead on election, ethics reforms

Meanwhile a Senate committee killed a campaign finance regulatory panel that Secretary of State Shantel Krebs wanted.

The same committee then began consideration of a massive rewrite of South Dakota's campaign finance laws that Krebs has proposed.

When Senate Democratic Leader Billie Sutton, of Burke, quizzed Krebs about what recourse she had for campaign finance violations, she gave a two-part answer.

She said that's why she wanted the regulatory panel in SB 53. She said her only penalty now is for filing late.

Senate Republican Leader Blake Curd, of Sioux Falls, asked that Krebs' proposal be delayed for further discussion until at least Wednesday.

Curd wanted Senate State Affairs Committee members to have more time to study it.

Krebs said the amendment she offered Monday for SB 54 essentially was an entirely new piece of legislation.

She said it became necessary to change much of her original legislation after the Legislature last month repealed the Initiated Measure 22 reforms and changes that voters had passed in November.

The House of Representatives again deferred debate on revisions to the gift restrictions for lobbyists that Mickelson proposed.

Mickelson, the House speaker, asked that his gift bill, HB 1173, be put at the top of the Tuesday debate calendar.

State Attorney General Marty Jackley and school district lobbyists supported Mickelson's conflict of interest changes during their committee hearing Monday. It is a follow-up to his conflict legislation last year.

Next stop for HB 1170 is the full House on Wednesday afternoon.