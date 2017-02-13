House says no to a federal constitutional convention

Representatives defeated the resolution, with 28 ayes and 40 nays. House members failed to approve HJR 1002 on its first try last week, with 31 ayes and 34 nays.

Rep. Isaac Latterell, R-Tea, said a convention of states would "reassert the proper role" of the states. Eight states have signed up so far. The convention needs at least 34 states. Its purpose would be to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

The resolution considered by the House would put South Dakota on record as seeking the convention for three purposes: "(I)mpose fiscal restraints on the federal government, limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, and limit the terms of office for federal officials and for members of Congress."

"I don't think we should be afraid of calling the states together," Latterell said. "I'm afraid we may have identified with our captors."

Rep. Timothy Johns, R-Lead, said he supports a balanced budget amendment to the federal constitution but he wants states to consider it as a single subject amendment. "So we know what we're dealing with," Johns said.

Rep. Tom Holmes, R-Sioux Falls, said the convention effort has evolved from a budget amendment to trying "to stop a runaway government." He said there aren't rules for governing a convention.

Rep. David Johnson, R-Rapid City, listed a half-dozen points that Latterell had made. After each, Johnson said, "Not guaranteed."

Rep. Steve Haugaard, R-Sioux Falls, said it was "appropriate" to send an indication to Congress.

Rep. Tim Goodwin, R-Rapid City, announced he was changing from a yes to a no because there wasn't a guarantee that each would have one vote.