Senators showing interest in ballot measure reforms

The Senate voted 27-5 Monday to require fiscal analysis notes for initiated measures and constitutional amendments if there is a potential cost. SB 177 now heads to the House for consideration.

Debate on the fiscal notes requirement began last week and resumed Monday.

Sen. Ernie Otten, R-Tea, said he decided to pursue the fiscal notes in response to the complaints after the November election.

Officials from local governments said they faced additional costs from passage of the victim rights constitutional amendment known as Marsy's Law.

Otten said his goal is that voters be better informed. The fiscal note would be prepared during the 60-day window when the attorney general writes the ballot explanation and title for votes.

"We're not stopping anybody. We're not holding anybody up," Otten said.

There would be a 50-word explanation about whether it would have a public cost.

"We're just adding some extra information," he said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Jim Bolin, R-Canton, wants to require that a proposed constitutional amendment get two-thirds support from each chamber of the Legislature to get on the ballot.

Bolin also wants to require the proposed amendment get at least 60 percent approval from voters in the election.

The Senate Local Government Committee voted 6-0 to endorse SJR 2. It heads to the full Senate for debate as early as Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Bolin said constitutional amendments should be more difficult to accomplish.

"Will it make it more challenging? No question about it," he said.

The only opposition came from David Owen, representing the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce. Owen focused on the 60 percent passage requirement, saying recent history suggests it would be "too much of a filter."

Owen said two of the 16 most recent constitutional amendments reached 60 percent approval or more.

Regarding the two-thirds majority requirement for the Legislature, Owen said it makes sense. Again looking at the 16 most recent attempts, four failed to get the two-thirds in the Legislature, he said.

Bolin noted that that Marsy's Law victim rights measure that was on the 2016 ballot was actually a constitutional amendment. Laws passed by voters are through initiated measures, which wouldn't be affected by Bolin's proposal.