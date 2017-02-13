Lederman unseats incumbent to win South Dakota GOP chair

Former state Sen. Dan Lederman (LEE'-dur-muhn) unseated incumbent Chairwoman Pam Roberts on Saturday. The Rapid City Journal reports the announced vote at the State Central Committee meeting in Pierre was 73-53 for Lederman.

Roberts was chairwoman for the past two years. She had the endorsement of Gov. Dennis Daugaard for another term. U.S. Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds and U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem also were supporting her.

After winning the chairmanship, Lederman said "we just jumped into the driver's seat."

Lederman offered himself as a candidate in early January and received the support of Republican National Committee members Sandye Kading and Ried Holien.

It was the first contested Republican chair race in recent memory for South Dakota's dominant political party.