    Police investigate woman's suspicious death near Rapid City

    By Associated Press Today at 10:39 a.m.

    RAPID VALLEY (AP) — Authorities in southwestern South Dakota are investigating a woman's suspicious death that may be linked to illegal drug activity.

    Pennington County officials say 43-year-old Tamra Jo Ness, of Rapid City, was found dead in Rapid Valley after someone called to report a cardiac arrest Thursday night.

    A statement from Pennington County says authorities arrested a 43-year-old Rapid City woman. She's in jail on suspicion of ingesting a controlled substance.

    Authorities say Ness' autopsy shows no signs of trauma, and the cause of her death won't be determined until toxicology tests are done.

