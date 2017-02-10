Not guilty pleas entered in fatal bayonet attack

Twenty-six-year-old Joseph Rich is charged with first-degree manslaughter in the stabbing death of Juan Legarda Jr. on New Year's Day. Rich is also accused of using the bayonet, which was attached to a gun, to attack two other men.

The Rapid City Journal says Judge Jane Pfeifle denied a defense request to reduce $100,000 cash bond to about $25,000 during an appearance in 7th Circuit Court Thursday.

A relative of Legarda spoke against the bond reduction and asked that the amount be increased to $500,000. Rich is due back in court March 9.