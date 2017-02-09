The 15-1 vote by members of Joint Committee on Appropriations came after a hearing that ran more than one hour.

NSU President Tim Downs portrayed the project as part of an effort to increase the university's enrollment by 500 students in the next few years.

Sen. Al Novstrup, R-Aberdeen, told the panel that Northern State is "without a doubt" the No. 1 economic driver for Aberdeen and Aberdeen is the No. 1 driver for the area.

HB 1010 now moves to the full House of Representatives for consideration. The vote could come as early as Tuesday afternoon. If the House approves, the legislation would next head to the Senate.

Several lawmakers spoke enthusiastically Thursday about the center's role in the university's future.

"I think it's a vote for South Dakota as well as Northern and the city of Aberdeen," Sen. Jim White, R-Huron, said.

The committee defeated an amendment from Rep. Jean Hunhoff, R-Yankton. She wanted to delay the project's start until July 1, 2018.

"The foundation can still collect during that time. The intent is to slow this down and really look at the business plan of the university," Hunhoff said.

She described a zigzag pattern of different focuses such as Chinese and banking in past years.

"I'm not solidly convinced," Hunhoff said.

Hunhoff added that she wants "measurable accountability metrics" and is concerned about the ongoing maintenance and repair costs.

Sen. Jeff Partridge, R-Rapid City, said he "wholeheartedly" disagreed with her and said it's "a look-forward project." Partridge said science, technology, math and engineering are things statewide "that we want."

Partridge said the building is "more of the look-forward strategy." Partridge said delaying construction would change cost projections.

Downs said each year of delay would add 3 percent cost. He said that would be a problem.

"Moving forward with this project is essential," Downs said.

Sen. Terri Haverly, R-Rapid City, said she is concerned that the gift opportunity might be lost if the project is delayed.

"I don't understand why we would vote for something but then delay it so it could cost more," Sen. Justin Cronin, R-Gettysburg, said.

Cronin said the "the only reason I could see" for delaying it is to come back in one year and repeal it.

Sen. Larry Tidemann, R-Brookings, said the July 1, 2018, start date would negatively affect construction because months would be lost.

The Hunhoff motion failed 4-12.

Downs said NSU's enrollment in sciences has risen from 109 to 205 in the past 10 years.

Veronica Paulson, the university vice president for finance, said the building will be 50,000 square feet. The estimated cost of $25 million includes $18 million for construction and $7 million for fixtures, furniture, contingencies, architect fees and other costs.

The center would host chemistry, physics and biology classes and would have labs and room for faculty research. Paulson said the project would be privately funded.

"There would be no debt at all incurred by the Board of Regents or anyone," she said.

The current timeline calls for engaging architects to continue with the final design plan this spring and get through the final approval process by 2018 and be ready for classes in 2019, she said.

The site would be the corner of State and 12th streets, Downs said, and the building will make a statement that a visitor is "entering Northern territory."

Downs said, "The regional school districts are screaming, 'We need more science teachers.'"

"NSU is really trying to help as an educational leader in our part of the state," he said.