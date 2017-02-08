SB 123 heads to the House of Representatives next.

Sen. Brock Greenfield, R-Clark, spoke for adding Spink to a bloc of counties — Brown, Marshall, Roberts, Day, Grant, Clark, Codington, Deuel and Hamlin — where 500 of the licenses already are available.

He said Spink was the only county in the northeast that was excluded. West of Spink is a string of other counties stretching to the Missouri River where there also are additional nonresident waterfowl licenses.

"It's the prairie pothole region and a lot of bodies of water," he said. "They would very much like to be included. I think it makes sense," Greenfield said.

The vote was 23-10. No one else spoke about the bill.