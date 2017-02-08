Senate gives support again for tax cut for buffer strips

Debate began Monday but there was a two-day delay to consider an amendment so that landowners wouldn't have to annually file for the reduction. Sen. Jeff Monroe, R-Pierre, withdrew the amendment Wednesday.

The vote was 34-0. The legislation, SB 66, now goes to the House of Representatives.

The tax reduction would apply to vegetated strips at least 50 feet and up to 120 feet wide. Landowners would need to keep vegetation at least 4 inches high year-round.

The land could be mowed or harvested each year after July 10. The land couldn't be grazed during the months of May through September.

Sen. Jason Frerichs thanked former Sen. Peterson, D-Revillo, for bringing the concept to the Legislature last year. The Peterson bill passed in both chambers of the Legislature, but died when Gov. Dennis Daugaard vetoed it.

Frerichs, D-Wilmot, said this year's version from Daugaard is "a better approach."

"It should work quite well," Frerichs said.

Sen. Gary Cammack, R-Union Center, spoke in favor again. "It's a carrot instead of a stick," Cammack said.