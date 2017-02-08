With Democratic amendment, House OKs whistleblower act

Rep. Don Haggar, R-Sioux Falls, said they should have the same protections as state government employees already have.

"It's pretty straight-forward," Haggar said.

A coalition of Republicans and Democrats approved an amendment from Rep. Susan Wismer, D-Britton.

It would prohibit retaliation against state employees who talk to a legislator, legislative auditor or constitutional officer of state government.

Wismer gave examples from the past decade when she learned state employees had been barred from talking to her or other legislators.

Rep. Larry Rhoden, R-Sturgis, said she spent 10 minutes to "grind axes" and spread rumors.

House Democratic Leader Spencer Hawley, of Brookings, said he ran into a roadblock this summer with a state employee who reportedly wasn't allowed to answer his questions.

Rep. Dan Kaiser, R-Aberdeen, spoke forcefully for the amendment. Kaiser said it gives employees certainty. Kaiser told of probation officers who told him they couldn't answer questions about justice legislation.

"I'm going to ask you to trust your gut," Kaiser said.

Haggar opposed the amendment. Haggar said he hasn't met resistance when he's called first to the agency head and asked for a meeting with some employees.

"I've never been told no," Haggar said.

The amendment vote was 35-32. Initially the House speaker, Rep. Mark Mickelson, said it failed. Murmurs came forth. After some consultation, he declared the amendment passed because it had a majority of the members present.

"Well, I stand corrected and I withdraw the gavel," Mickelson, R-Sioux Falls, said. Applause came from several legislators in the Democratic section.

There wasn't any further debate. The final tally was 62-5, more than a majority in the 70-member chamber.